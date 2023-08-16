Wahab Riaz steps down from international cricket after “incredible journey”

Wahab Riaz has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Riaz made his international debut in 2008.

Riaz will continue to play T20 franchise cricket.

Wahab Riaz, a Pakistani speedster, called time on his “incredible journey” on Wednesday by announcing his retirement from international cricket.

The left-arm pacer announced the news in a post on his official X account, which was once known as Twitter.

The 38-year-old will continue to compete in international T20 leagues.

“Stepping off the international pitch. After an incredible journey, I’ve decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me,” Riaz said.

“Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!” he added.

🏏 Stepping off the international pitch 🌟 After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. 🙏 Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise… — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 16, 2023

In 2008, Riaz marked his entry into international cricket, making his debut in both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He ventured into Test cricket slightly later, making his first appearance in 2010.

Born in Lahore, Riaz represented Pakistan in 27 Test matches, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is throughout his career, achieving an impressive tally of over 200 wickets in international cricket.

During his inaugural Test match against England at The Oval in 2010, Riaz’s exceptional performance saw him secure figures of 5 for 63. This achievement made him the ninth Pakistani bowler to claim five wickets in their debut Test.

Among his notable accomplishments in One Day International cricket, Riaz’s standout performance was against traditional rivals India. During the World Cup semi-final in Mohali, he took 5 wickets for 46 runs. His victims included prominent names like Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and MS Dhoni.

A particularly memorable instance in Pakistan’s cricket history was Riaz’s remarkable spell during the 2015 World Cup clash against Australia in Adelaide. His pace and bounce bewildered Australia’s Shane Watson.

Riaz concluded his international career with his final appearance in December 2020, participating in a T20I match against New Zealand in Hamilton.

