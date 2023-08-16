Wahab says “I wanted to continue playing for Pakistan but that is difficult and nearly impossible right now”

Wahab Riaz retired from international cricket today.

Riaz cited the strength of the current Pakistani fast bowling lineup.

He expressed gratitude to his cricket mentors.

Pakistan’s pace bowler Wahab Riaz has disclosed the rationale behind his choice to retire from international cricket.

The left-handed fast bowler concluded his international career today, having secured 237 wickets for Pakistan across 154 matches in various formats.

Riaz’s decision is rooted in his assessment that the current Pakistani team boasts a strong lineup of fast bowlers, rendering it unlikely for him to stage a return to the national squad.