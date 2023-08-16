Wahab says “I wanted to continue playing for Pakistan but that is difficult and nearly impossible right now”

Ben Stokes to return for England in ODIs for World Cup defense
Pakistan’s pace bowler Wahab Riaz has disclosed the rationale behind his choice to retire from international cricket.
The left-handed fast bowler concluded his international career today, having secured 237 wickets for Pakistan across 154 matches in various formats.
Riaz’s decision is rooted in his assessment that the current Pakistani team boasts a strong lineup of fast bowlers, rendering it unlikely for him to stage a return to the national squad.
“I wanted to continue playing for Pakistan but that is difficult and nearly impossible right now,” said Riaz.
“Pakistan has good fast bowlers at the moment and there is no place for me in the side,” he added.
He expressed gratitude towards his cricket mentors for their role in enhancing his skills as a bowler.
“I want to thank Waqar Younis, Aaqib Javed and Mohammad Akram for always supporting me throughout my career,” he said.
Riaz also discussed one of the most unforgettable moments in the history of Pakistan cricket. He recalled a remarkable instance during the 2015 World Cup match in Adelaide, where he used his speed and bounce to completely bewilder Australia’s Shane Watson.
“I will never forget the spell I bowled to Shane Watson, it was the best one of my career,” he said.
Riaz marked his introduction to ODI and T20I formats in 2008, whereas he stepped into Test cricket in 2010.
In his inaugural Test appearance against England at The Oval in 2010, Riaz achieved figures of 5 for 63, making him the ninth Pakistani bowler to secure five wickets during his debut.
His most outstanding performance in ODI cricket occurred against traditional rivals India, during which he secured 5 for 46 in the World Cup semi-final held in Mohali. Among his victims were prominent names like Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and MS Dhoni.
Riaz’s final international match took place in December 2020, in a T20I contest against New Zealand in Hamilton.
The 38-year-old will continue his participation in T20 leagues across the globe.
