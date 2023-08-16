Wasim Akram blasts PCB for excluding Imran Khan from Independence Day video

Wasim Akram demanded that the PCB delete the video and apologize.

The PCB has not yet responded to Akram’s demands.

Wasim Akram, a former Pakistan great, expressed shock and disgust after viewing the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) movie on the history of Pakistan cricket, which was published on the 76th anniversary of the country’s independence.

In a recent tweet that went viral, Akram protested the removal of cricket great and 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan from the film, demanding PCB correct the error and apologize.

“After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway… PCB should delete the video and apologize,” Akram tweeted.

On Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a commemorative video honoring the game’s legends who have made Pakistan cricket relevant and well-known around the world.

The video was a touching tribute to all of the legendary cricketers who helped create the game’s history.

However, PCB faced harsh criticism from fans since it lacked major past players or just showed them briefly in the two-minute, 21-second movie, including 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, and Saeed Anwar.

