David Beckham’s reaction to Lionel Messi’s goal for Inter Miami has gone viral.

Messi has already netted an incredible seven goals in just four matches.

Messi’s star power has elevated the popularity of soccer in the US.

The internet is abuzz with a viral video capturing David Beckham’s animated reaction to Lionel Messi’s recent stunning free-kick goal for Inter Miami. Messi, the renowned Argentine football sensation, continues to mesmerize audiences with his extraordinary skills, making a significant impact in the United States.

Beckham, the iconic figure from Manchester United and England, played a pivotal role in bringing Messi to Inter Miami, a pursuit that spanned a decade.

This move has quickly paid off, as Messi, a seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient, has already netted an incredible seven goals in just four matches, showcasing his prowess.

In a recent Leagues Cup match against FC Dallas, Messi’s brilliance was on full display once again as he scored two goals, including a dramatic late free-kick that equalized the game at 4-4.

Even for a former free-kick specialist like Beckham, witnessing Messi’s latest feat was a moment of sheer excitement. The Argentine maestro effortlessly curled the ball into the top corner from a distance of 20 yards, leaving everyone in awe.

Bringing Messi to Miami has been a source of immense joy for Beckham, who is relishing his role. The impact of having a legendary figure like Messi on the team has been monumental, not only boosting Beckham’s personal brand but also enhancing the appeal of soccer in the United States since Beckham’s high-profile move.

As Messi continues to shine and find the back of the net for Inter Miami, Beckham eagerly anticipates more moments of brilliance from the football virtuoso.

Their partnership has not only captivated fans globally but has also injected a fresh wave of excitement into American soccer. Messi’s star power has elevated the sport’s popularity in the country, leaving a lasting impact.

