Women World Cup: Denmark advances to knockout stage after thrilling victory over Haiti

Denmark defeated Haiti 2-0 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Pernille Harder scored her first goal of the tournament.

Haiti ended their first World Cup campaign without a win.

Denmark secured their spot in the knockout stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Haiti.

Pernille Harder, the captain of the winning team, scored her first goal in the tournament from a penalty in the first half.

This win marks the end of a lengthy gap for Denmark, as they last advanced to the knockout stage in 1995. Following their 6-1 victory against China, England finished at the top of Group D and will face Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday. Meanwhile, Denmark, as the runners-up, will meet Australia in Sydney.

“I’m so proud of the girls and of the team that we made it through the group stages, it’s been a long time since a Danish team did that in a World Cup,” Harder told reporters.

Denmark made a strong start to the game, even though a third-minute goal by defender Simone Boye was disallowed after a VAR review found it to be offside.

In the 21st minute, Haiti midfielder Dayana Pierre-Louis conceded a penalty for handball, allowing Pernille Harder to score her first goal of the tournament confidently from the penalty spot, placing the ball in the bottom-left corner.

Harder had opportunities for two more goals, but a 45th-minute effort and an 83rd-minute header were ruled offside and disallowed due to fouls.

Despite being ranked 55th in the world, Haiti showed great determination in their search for an equalizer, particularly in the second half. However, Denmark’s experience as the 18th-ranked team prevailed, and substitute Sanne Troelsgaard secured the victory in stoppage time.

Sadly, Haiti ended their first World Cup campaign without a win, having played three games in the tournament.

“We’re very, very proud of our team. I’m not scared of what the future may hold and I’m not scared of dealing with these defeats,” said losing coach Nicolas Delepine.

