Women’s national cricket team head coach Mark Coles steps down due to personal reasons

Mark Coles has resigned as head coach of Pakistan’s women’s national cricket team.

Coles was previously the women’s team’s head coach from 2017 to 2019.

The Pakistani women’s team will compete in the Asian Games in China.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated on Thursday that Mark Coles, the head coach of Pakistan’s women’s national cricket team, has resigned for personal reasons.

According to a press release from the PCB, Coles won’t be available for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, which is set to start on September 1 in Karachi.

Coles was formerly the women’s team’s head coach from 2017 to 2019, and she was reappointed to the position in April of this year.

“The PCB would like to extend its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women’s side and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” the PCB stated.

It further stated that Coles’ successor would be revealed in “due course.”

The Pakistani women’s team will compete in the Asian Games in China after the South Africa series.

After winning the top prize in the previous two competitions, which were held in Guangzhou, China in 2010 and Incheon, South Korea in 2014, the Pakistani women’s team will be aiming to make it three gold medals in the Asian Games.

The Pakistan women’s team will compete in the event starting in the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to take place from September 22–24, in accordance with the ICC T20I rankings and tournament regulations.

On September 25, the semi-finals will take place. On September 26, the championship game and the contest for the bronze medal will both take place.

Squad

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani.

