Women’s World Cup 2023: Japan storms Norway 3-1 to book quarterfinal spot

Japanese players celebrate after their victory over Norway in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup

Japan advanced to the quarterfinal of the Women’s World Cup.

Japan defeated Norway 3-1 in the Round of 16.

Japan’s victory showcased their dominance and tactical acumen.

Advertisement

Japan took a significant step towards their second Women’s World Cup title by defeating Norway in the quarterfinals with a convincing performance.

The 2011 champions started strong when Norway’s defender accidentally scored an own goal from Hinata Miyazawa’s cross. However, Norway quickly equalized with Guro Reiten’s header. Japan didn’t back down and regained the lead through Risa Shimizu’s deflected strike. Hinata Miyazawa’s impressive speed and skill secured Japan’s third goal, sealing their spot in the quarter-finals. Miyazawa’s outstanding performance also puts her in the running for the Golden Boot, leading the tournament’s scoring charts with five goals.

Miyazawa credited the team’s collective effort for her success and expressed her determination to score more goals. Japan’s goalkeeper, Ayaka Yamashita, played a crucial role in the victory with a superb save to deny Norway’s Karina Saevik’s powerful header.

Throughout the Women’s World Cup, Japan has shown excellent form, displaying skilled football and a solid defense. They comfortably navigated the group stage, securing victories without conceding any points, including a dominant 4-0 win against fellow quarter-finalists, Spain.

Japan’s counter-attacking abilities were evident in their match against Spain, where they capitalized on opportunities despite having only 23% possession. Their defense has been rock-solid throughout the tournament, conceding only one goal.

On the other hand, Norway struggled in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, facing challenges and missing the impact of star forward Ada Hegerberg due to injury. Despite Hegerberg’s appearance as a substitute, they couldn’t overcome Japan’s relentless attacking force.

Advertisement

Japan’s victory showcased their dominance and tactical acumen, while Norway recognized the difficulty of facing such a formidable opponent and acknowledged their moments of solid defense.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Women World Cup: Japanese fans win hearts with this gesture Japanese fans win hearts after displaying remarkable sportsmanship. After Japan's 5-0 victory...