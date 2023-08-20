World Cup 2023: Pakistan’s schedule might change once again

HCA urged BCCI to alter the World Cup 2023 schedule due to security concerns (The Indian Express).

The Pakistan-Sri Lanka match moved to October 12 for more rest after their India match on October 14.

About 3,000 police personnel were assigned for one game; extra security was at the Pakistan team’s hotel.

Advertisement

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to alter the schedule of two ICC World Cup 2023 matches due to security concerns raised by local police, as reported by The Indian Express.

The HCA made the request less than two months before the start of the major cricket event.

As per the Indian media, Hyderabad Police expressed concerns about ensuring security for consecutive matches, specifically the New Zealand-Netherlands match on October 9 and the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match on October 10 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal.

The Pakistan-Sri Lanka match was initially set for October 12, but the date was adjusted to allow Pakistan more time between matches following their game against India on October 14.

In recent times, nine World Cup matches were rescheduled; however, the HCA was reportedly not involved in these decisions. This lack of consultation led them to submit a request for a revised itinerary.

According to reports, the Hyderabad Police conveyed to the HCA that managing two consecutive matches and the necessary security arrangements, particularly for the Pakistan game, would be challenging.

Advertisement

Approximately 3,000 police personnel will be assigned for a single game, and a significant number will be stationed at the hotel where the Pakistan team will stay.

The police reportedly conveyed to the HCA that if the other game (New Zealand vs. the Netherlands) is played as per the schedule, they might not be able to ensure sufficient security for the Pakistan game.

As ticket sales were scheduled to commence on August 25, it remained uncertain whether the BCCI would agree to the HCA’s request and modify the schedule once more.

The India-Pakistan match was initially planned for October 15. However, due to a clash with the first day of Navratri, a widely celebrated festival in Gujarat, security agencies advised the BCCI to alter the schedule for this highly anticipated game.

Notably, 10 teams will compete for the coveted title at 10 venues from October 5 to November 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host both the tournament’s opening match and the final.

The Cricket World Cup will follow a round-robin format where all teams will compete against each other, totaling 45 league matches.

Advertisement

Also Read Afghanistan Cricket Board offers free entry for fans during Pakistan series Pakistan and Afghanistan will play a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka....

The semifinals are set for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata, featuring the top four teams. Additionally, the semifinals and the final will have reserved backup days.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.