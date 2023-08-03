World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan Meets Pakistan’s PM

PM awards a cash prize of Rs10 million to Hamza for his victory.

Hamza expresses gratitude for the support from Pakistan Squash Federation.

He won the World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne, Australia.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, welcomed Hamza Khan, the winner of the World Junior Squash Championship, and his parents at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Thursday. During the meeting, the Prime Minister awarded a cash prize of Rs10 million to Hamza Khan in recognition of his outstanding achievement. Hamza expressed his gratitude to the Premier and praised the support he received from the Pakistan Squash Federation.

In a conversation with Hamza’s parents, who are from Peshawar, Prime Minister Shehbaz spoke in Pushto, commending the talented athlete and hailing him as an asset for Pakistan. He expressed immense pride in Hamza’s victory, which marks a significant achievement for Pakistan in squash after decades.

The World Junior Squash Championship winner, Hamza Khan, returned home to Islamabad on Tuesday, where he was received by Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Squash Federation, at the airport. Hamza secured a remarkable victory in the final by defeating Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria with a scoreline of 10-12, 14-12, 11-3, and 11-6. Despite losing the first game, Hamza showcased exceptional skill and determination to make a grand comeback and clinch the title.

Following his victory, the World Squash Federation (WSF) received concerns from the Egyptian Squash Federation (ESF) regarding Hamza’s age. ESF submitted a request to verify the age of the 17-year-old athlete. In response to the inquiry, the WSF stated that players participating in their sanctioned junior events are required to submit their passport and Squash Personal Identification Number (SPIN) to verify their identity, nationality, and age.

The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) clarified that they conduct all required age tests before nominating players for age-group events. PSF’s secretary, Zafaryab Iqbal, confirmed that Hamza Khan’s age was medically tested before his nomination for the World Junior Squash Championship. He emphasized that they possess all documentary evidence supporting Hamza’s eligibility to participate in the tournament. While WSF has not formally contacted PSF regarding the matter, they are ready to respond accordingly when approached.

Hamza’s father, Niaz Khan, confirmed that Hamza’s date of birth is 2nd November 2005, making him less than 18 years old at this stage. As the investigation proceeds, Hamza and his family maintain their confidence in the evidence supporting his age eligibility for the World Junior Squash Championship.

