Zaka Ashraf says ‘Jay Shah promised me to attend Asia Cup’s opener in Pakistan’

Shah later denied having such talks with Ashraf.

Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), revealed that the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, has accepted his invitation and assured him of attending the opening match of the Asia Cup in Pakistan. Ashraf mentioned that he had a productive and engaging one-on-one conversation with Shah during the ICC meeting held last month in South Africa.

“I met Jay Shah on the sidelines of the ICC meeting and we had a very useful interaction. I invited him to Asia Cup’s opener in Pakistan. He not only accepted but promised to come to Pakistan to watch the opening match. In return, he invited me to India during World Cup and I also agreed,” he shared.

“After the news came in the media, people behind him [Jay Shah] reacted and then he refused to have any intentions to travel to Pakistan due to pressure,” he revealed.

According to Indian media, Shah refused to have such talks with Ashraf. “I have not agreed to anything. This is just plain miscommunication. Probably done deliberately or mischievously. I’ll not be making any visit,” the BCCI secretary said

Despite Shah's reversal in position, Ashraf remains optimistic about improved cricket relations between Pakistan and India.

“We are ok if they don’t want to sit and talk right now. Maybe later on, we will have a talk on this matter because we want to have good cricketing relations with all the members. We want to play cricket with everyone,” he reiterated.

In response to a question, Ashraf also spoke about Shah's intentional declaration of the Asia Cup's schedule ahead of PCB.

“It didn’t affect us at all. There was maybe some misunderstanding. We are more than happy to be hosting this event. We did a ceremony to reveal the schedule and unveil the trophy and our event went successful,” he concluded.

