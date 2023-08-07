Zaka Ashraf says “no intentions to change the coaching staff” until World Cup

The PCB has decided to retain the current coaching staff for the World Cup.

The decision was made by PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Pakistan will host the Asian competition for the first time since 2008.

Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, stated that the current coaching staff will remain in place at least through the 2023 World Cup, which will be hosted in India.

According to Ashraf, who will remain at the PCB office till the World Cup, there may be a change in the coaching staff at the moment.

“I believe this team is performing and we should not disturb them,” said Ashraf said.

“Currently, we have no intentions to change the coaching staff or players. We already discussed this with our technical committee. We will give them time as Asia Cup and World Cup are just around the corner,” the PCB chief added.

Misbah-ul-Haq, a former captain, heads the cricket technical committee that Ashraf appointed. Former Test cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez are also members of the committee. On all cricket-related issues, the committee would recommend the MC chairman.

Ashraf expressed his desire for the national squad to win both the World Cup and the Asia Cup.

“We are trying to make a strong squad who can compete strongly in the Asia Cup and World Cup,” he shared.

“I wish that our team wins Asia Cup and World Cup. It will be a proud moment for the entire nation,” he concluded.

The last time Pakistan won the Asia Cup was in 2012, during Ashraf’s leadership as PCB chairman.

This year, Pakistan will host the Asian competition for the first time since 2008. The PCB will jointly host the event in Sri Lanka and at home. On August 30 in Multan, the tournament will get underway with a match between hosts Pakistan and Nepal.

