Zaka Ashraf to meet national players in Colombo

Zaka Ashraf, PCB Management Committee Chairman, has gone to Colombo to meet the national cricket team.

Ashraf’s visit coincides with the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Ashraf will be meeting with Sri Lanka Cricket officials to discuss the tournament.

Advertisement

The Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan’s host, with matches in Sri Lanka starting on August 31.

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, has headed to Colombo, generating excitement as he is scheduled to have discussions with the national cricketers in Sri Lanka.

Ashraf departed for Colombo sometime between Friday and Saturday night, prompted by an invitation from Mohan de Silva, the President of Sri Lanka Cricket.

His visit aligns with the approaching Asia Cup, set to start in Multan on August 30 as part of Pakistan’s hosting responsibilities, followed by matches in Sri Lanka on August 31. Throughout his stay, Ashraf will supervise arrangements and take part in significant meetings.

Insider sources disclosed that the PCB chairman is actively focused on bolstering Pakistan’s ties with test-playing nations. As part of this initiative, he will persist in his series of meetings.

Sri Lanka Cricket has invited him to attend the concluding match of the Lanka Premier League 2023, scheduled for Sunday.

Advertisement

Talks about the Asia Cup are also part of the plan. Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team is presently in Sri Lanka, with the initial one-day international against Afghanistan slated for August 22 in Hambantota.

Apart from his administrative duties, Zaka Ashraf is set to meet with the national cricketers. His presence is likely to uplift the players’ morale, especially concerning their central contracts.

From the available information, players seem content with the raised salaries, although certain matters are under ongoing discussion. It’s expected that contract announcements will be forthcoming soon.

Also Read Ramiz Raja is not included in the Asia Cup commentary panel Ramiz Raja was not included in the commentary panel for the upcoming...

Usman Wahla, PCB’s Director of International, is actively involved in contract negotiations with the cricket players.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement