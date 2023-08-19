Zuckerberg serious about fighting in the UFC, despite Musk’s delay tactics

Zuckerberg has been serious about fighting in the UFC against Musk.

He has been training hard and has even earned a blue belt in jiu-jitsu.

UFC president Dana White is supportive of Zuckerberg’s desire to fight.

Advertisement

After the CEO of Tesla Motors declined the opportunity to compete against him in the octagon, UFC president Dana White announced that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to fight under the UFC banner.

White added that he has spoken with Zuckerberg numerous times and that the latter is very serious about the conflict.

“He and I talk multiple times a week, and we had last Monday,” White said of Zuckerberg.

“He’s very serious about competing. What he was saying in response to Elon was there are tons of professional organizations out there and this is the way this should be done, not in some backyard or whatever Elon was saying.”

“I have said since day one Mark is a very serious guy,” White said.

“He loves the sport and is training hard. I believe he is serious about fighting in the UFC.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Musk’s delay strategies infuriated Zuckerberg, who criticized the Tesla CEO on his Threads account.

“I offered a real date. [UFC president] Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity,” he posted on Threads.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” he continued. “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me.”

The founder of Facebook has a strong interest in martial arts; in July, he added another success to his list of achievements in combat sports by advancing to the rank of Blue Belt in jiu-jitsu.

On June 21, Musk said, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol [laugh out loud],” in response to a piece of news that Zuckerberg will establish his own version of Twitter.

The creator of Facebook became aware of the tweet and decided to send up his own message, adding “Send me location,” which shows he is seriously considering fighting.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Elon Musk on cage battle with Mark Zuckerberg Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, playfully acknowledged his jest about a...