15-year-old Amara Diouf makes history as Senegal’s youngest player

Amara Diouf is the youngest player to represent Senegal.

He was the leading goal scorer at the 2023 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal and Rwanda drew the match 1-1.

Advertisement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) reports that Amara Diouf, a 15-year-old striker, made history by becoming the youngest player to represent Senegal when his country faced Rwanda on Saturday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Diouf was the leading goal scorer at the 2023 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring five goals and helping Senegal win the title before being selected by manager Aliou Cisse for the national team.

Diouf, the captain of Senegal’s Under-17 team, entered the game in the 70th minute and nearly scored in the 81st, but Rwanda’s goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari stopped him, according to Reuters.

However, Senegal and Rwanda agreed to a 1–1 draw.

“A first of many caps for the youngster, who has certainly impressed in a star-studded Senegal side that heads to Cote d’Ivoire as defending champions of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations,” CAF said in a statement.

With 14 points after six games in Group L of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying rounds, Senegal is in the lead.

Advertisement

According to SNL24, Diouf plays club football for the renowned Generation Foot academy, which also produced Sadio Mane of Al-Nassr, Ismaila Sarr of Olympique Marseille, and Pape Matar Sarr, the breakthrough star for Tottenham Hotspur.

He also made an impression at the U17 AFCON earlier this year, where he earned a spot in the Best XI after scoring five goals in as many games to win the Golden Boot and help the young Lions win the championship.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Algeria will opt to host 2025 AFCON in place of Guinea Algeria will bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after...