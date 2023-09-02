Aakash Chopra: Pakistan’s ODI success is due to their batting stability

Aakash Chopra credits Pakistan’s ODI success to their stable batting unit.

Pakistan’s depth in batting makes them formidable.

The gap between India and Pakistan in white-ball cricket has narrowed.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra thinks Pakistan’s improved ODI success may be attributed in part to the batting unit’s steadiness.

The Babar Azam-led group is presently ranked first in one-day international cricket as they get ready to play India later today in Kandy, Sri Lanka, for the Asia Cup 2023.

“While the bowling still remains aggressive, stability has replaced volatility in Pakistan’s batting unit. One of the key reasons that has taken them to the top of the pile,” Chopra posted on X.

“The depth in batting courtesy Shadab and Nawaz (batting at 7-8) makes them a potent unit. After many years…we must say that the gap has narrowed between India and Pakistan in white-ball cricket,” he added.

Chopra also acknowledged that, in advance of the major match, India wasn’t completely prepared.

“India’s going into this tournament slightly undercooked…especially for the first game. Iyer making a comeback from injury. Ishan batting out of position. Bumrah playing an ODI game after really long. Rohit-Virat haven’t played a competitive game in a month. Might want to play the pace trio of Bumrah-Shami-Siraj but that means batting ends at #7. Selecting the XI man will be tricky today—Axar, Shardul or Siraj/Shami?,” he said.

Pakistan got off to a strong start in the Asia Cup 2023 by securing an impressive 238-run victory over Nepal on Wednesday. In contrast, India will begin their tournament with a match against their traditional rivals, Pakistan.

India holds the advantage over Pakistan in the Asia Cup (ODI) history, with seven wins in 13 matches, while Pakistan has won five, and one match ended without a result.

Pakistan has also faced difficulties in recent encounters with India in the Asia Cup, losing four out of the last five matches. Their last victory against India was in Mirpur in 2014, a memorable match where Shahid Afridi hit two consecutive sixes against Ravichandran Ashwin in the final over to secure a win.

The Asia Cup 2023 is co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka and will take place from August 30 to September 17. Pakistan will host four matches, while Sri Lanka will host nine, including the final.

In Group A, Pakistan is joined by Nepal and India, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

