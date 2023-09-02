AB d Villiers lauds Babar Azam, says he is “huge rock” for the Men in Green

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, has received high appreciation from former South African batsman AB de Villiers, who also referred to him as a “huge rock” for the Men in Green.

De Villiers made his comments prior to Saturday’s highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

“I love talking about Babar Azam because he is one of the best players we have ever seen play this game and not just now. He is a huge rock in the Pakistan batting order,” the former South Africa captain said on his YouTube channel.

“If India wants to keep Pakistan quiet, this is the guy to dismiss early because he keeps the batting lineup together and acts as a glue in the Pakistan middle-order,” he said.

The illustrious South African batter added that Azam will be crucial to Pakistan’s hopes in this year’s World Cup and Asia Cup.

“I met him first when he [Babar] was very young but quickly realized that this guy is here to stay. He has hurt bowling attacks all around the world and in all formats. He is a fantastic player and Pakistan need him in form for the Asia Cup and most importantly, for the World Cup,” he concluded.

Pakistan got off to a strong start in the Asia Cup 2023 by securing an impressive 238-run victory over Nepal on Wednesday. In contrast, India will begin their tournament with a match against their traditional rivals, Pakistan.

India holds the advantage over Pakistan in the Asia Cup (ODI) history, with seven wins in 13 matches, while Pakistan has won five, and one match ended without a result.

Pakistan has also faced difficulties in recent encounters with India in the Asia Cup, losing four out of the last five matches. Their last victory against India was in Mirpur in 2014, a memorable match where Shahid Afridi hit two consecutive sixes against Ravichandran Ashwin in the final over to secure a win.

The Asia Cup 2023 is co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka and will take place from August 30 to September 17. Pakistan will host four matches, while Sri Lanka will host nine, including the final.

In Group A, Pakistan is joined by Nepal and India, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

