Aberg eyes BMW PGA Championship glory after two-shot lead

Ludvig Aberg leads the BMW PGA Championship by two shots.

He shot a six-under 66 in the third round, totaling 16-under par.

All 12 members of Europe’s Ryder Cup team qualified for the final round.

Advertisement

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, who is in impressive form, is aiming for back-to-back victories after taking a two-shot lead into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Aberg, 23, turned professional in June and is playing in only his 10th event. In the third round, he shot a six-under 66, including an eagle and five birdies with just one bogey, bringing his total to 16-under par (200).

England’s Tommy Fleetwood, a Ryder Cup teammate of Aberg, also carded a 67 to share second place at 14-under par with Scotland’s Connor Syme, who made a strong push with a 65, including four birdies and an eagle on the back nine.

Aberg recently won the European Masters in Crans-Montana, earning a spot on Europe’s Ryder Cup team for later in the month. He expressed that winning the BMW PGA Championship is a highly significant goal for him.

“It is one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour,” said Aberg, a former top-ranked amateur player who excelled on the U.S. college scene. “I’ve got memories of Alex (Noren) winning here when he hit an unbelievable shot into 18.

“It’s really cool to see myself up there, I have to pinch myself in the arm every now and then but it’s quite cool. I think expectations just changed after Switzerland in terms of knowing I can do it.

Advertisement

“Even though I’ve won in college quite a bit it is different … to win on the pro stage and it was pretty cool to do that. I could tell myself that I could do it and was good enough, and hopefully I’ll be able to do that tomorrow, too.”

Along with fellow Englishman Aaron Rai (67) and New Zealander Ryan Fox (66), Callum Shinkwin, who had a 64 and had made no bogeys, was at 13-under par.

All 12 members of Europe’s Ryder Cup team qualified for Sunday’s final round, including Masters champion Jon Rahm (66), who was a further shot back after finishing with two birdies, and world number two Rory McIlroy (67), who was 10 shots back.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Lee wins first LPGA title since US Women’s Open Minjee Lee defeated Charley Hull in a playoff. Lee finished the final...