AFG vs SL live score: Afghanistan vs Sri lanka Live score, Match 6 – Asia Cup 2023

AFG vs SL live score – Sri Lanka won the toss and choose to bat first against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Group B clash on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Moreover, Both teams have not made any changes to their playing XI for this crucial contest.
Group B Qualification Scenarios:
Bangladesh — Qualified (official announcement awaits)
Afghanistan — Big margin victory against Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka — A win or a low-margin defeat against Afghanistan
Lineups:
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Gulbadin Naib, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Dimuth Karunaratne, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
Afghanistan vs Sri lanka Live score
