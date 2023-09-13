Afghanistan announce 15-man squad for World Cup 2023

Afghanistan has named their squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the side.

Naveen-ul-Haq has been recalled to the squad after a gap of two years.

Advertisement

Afghanistan has named their squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, with top-order batter Hashmatullah Shahidi to captain the side.

Pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been recalled to the squad after a gap of two years, while senior all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has been omitted.

The other changes to the squad are the inclusions of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Riaz Hassan, who replace Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Suliman Safi.

The spin bowling attack remains unchanged, with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Noor Ahmad all included.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Afghanistan will play their first match against Pakistan on October 22 in Mumbai.

Afghanistan World Cup squad

Advertisement

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world