Afridi questions Pakistan’s intent after India defeat

Pakistan lost to India by 228 runs in the Asia Cup 2023.

Shahid Afridi criticized Pakistan’s attitude after the match, saying they didn’t put up a fight.

India’s Kuldeep Yadav took 5 wickets for 25 runs, while Pakistan’s top scorer was Fakhar Zaman with 27 runs.

Advertisement

In their recent Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan suffered a significant 228-run defeat at the hands of India at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday, September 11.

This loss has prompted serious concerns about Pakistan’s lackluster performance, with fans and former cricketers alike highlighting various areas that need improvement if Pakistan is serious about competing in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India between October and November.

One prominent voice in this discussion is former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who commented on Pakistan’s attitude following their comprehensive defeat to India. Afridi, aged 46, expressed his thoughts on the matter through his social media account, previously known as Twitter, and emphasized that while victories and losses are inherent to the game, the manner in which Pakistan was defeated in this match was unacceptable.

“Winning/losing is part of competing, but not putting up a fight, not showing intent to win is just poor. Exactly what I was referring to in my previous tweet,” Afridi said on X.

Advertisement Boom Boom also extended his congratulations to India for their well-rounded performance, and he specifically acknowledged Virat Kohli’s achievement of reaching 13,000 ODI runs in just 267 innings, making him the fastest to accomplish this milestone. Advertisement Advertisement

“India played as #1 on the field, batting & bowling. Congrats @imVkohli on achieving another dream milestone of ODI runs and well-crafted 💯 by you and KL Rahul. Chin up boys, you can do better than this, next match #PakvsInd,” Afridi added.

It’s important to highlight that in response to India’s impressive target of 357 runs, the Pakistani team struggled and could only manage 128-8 in 32 overs, with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf unable to bat due to injuries.

The standout performer among India’s bowlers was spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who took 5 wickets for 25 runs in eight overs.

In a disappointing batting performance, Fakhar Zaman was the top scorer for Pakistan with 27 runs off 50 balls, while Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 23 runs each.

Following this substantial defeat, Pakistan’s net run rate (NRR) has turned negative, making the qualification scenario for the final of the Asian event challenging for Babar Azam’s team.

Advertisement

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka Live | Super 4 | Match 10 Sri Lanka and India are set to face each other in the...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world