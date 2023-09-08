Ahsan Raza included in list of umpires for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Pakistan’s Ahsan Raza is one of the umpires in the list.

The appointment of officials for the semi-finals and final will be announced later.

The list includes 16 umpires and 4 match referees.

On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the list of 20 match officials who will oversee the league round of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Among the sixteen umpires on the list is Pakistan’s Ahsan Raza, who is a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

The remaining umpires are Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shaid, Rod Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson, and Paul Wilson.

This group of officials includes three of the four umpires who officiated the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 final at Lord’s: Dharmasena, Erasmus, and Tucker. The only one missing from that quartet is Aleem Dar, who stepped down from the Elite Panel in March of this year.

The ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees is composed of former international cricketers, namely, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson, and Javagal Srinath.

“To deliver an event of this magnitude you require high performing individuals at every level. The ICC Elite panel of umpires, referees, and emerging group of umpires involved will bring immense skills, experience and world class standards to this World Cup. We are delighted with the group that we have assembled for this tournament,” Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, said.

“The ICC Cricket Operations department takes great pride and effort in operating a robust and meritocratic selection procedure with the help of our Member Boards. Our competitive pathway system continues to see the development and emergence of high-quality match officials across the game. We are pleased that four members of the ICC Emerging Umpire Panel have earned the opportunity to be part of this showcase event and we wish them, and all the other match officials involved all the very best for the tournament,” he added.

