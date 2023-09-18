Akram concerned about India’s travel schedule ahead of World Cup

Akram questions India’s pre-World Cup ODI series with Australia.

Concerns include player fatigue and extensive travel.

India should prioritize a rested, top-performing team for the World Cup.

Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan captain, has expressed his opinion that India’s upcoming ODI series against Australia is unnecessary. He believes it will only contribute to the players’ fatigue ahead of the significant World Cup event on their home turf.

India recently clinched their eighth Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. However, Akram, speaking to Star Sports after India’s Asia Cup victory, pointed out that the Indian team has been constantly on the move since August, embarking on a comprehensive tour of the West Indies before participating in the Asia Cup, which spanned over two weeks.

Given the limited time for rest between the Australia ODIs and the World Cup, Akram believes it may not be in the best interest of Indian players to engage in this bilateral series. He also highlighted the travel involved between the different venues in India, which could further add to the players’ fatigue.

Akram’s concerns are valid, as the World Cup is the biggest tournament in cricket, and India would want to be at their best. They are the favorites to win the tournament, and they would not want to risk any injuries or fatigue to their key players ahead of the event.

The BCCI, however, is likely to go ahead with the series against Australia, as it is a part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP). The FTP is a comprehensive schedule of international cricket matches that is agreed upon by all member countries of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It remains to be seen whether the BCCI will give any rest to their key players for the Australia series. However, Akram’s concerns should be taken seriously, as the World Cup is just around the corner.

“There are different venues and travelling in India… it takes a day (between every match). You need to preserve energy before the World Cup. I don’t know why they are playing three ODIs. It is probably done a long time ago, but it was a bit unnecessary. You don’t want to be tired before a mega-tournament where you are favorites at home. If you want some more players in the squad, you can play those in the three ODIs against Australia,” Akram said

Advertisement The ODI series consisting of three matches is scheduled to occur between September 22 and 27. The matches are planned to be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Also Read Misbah-ul-Haq wants fewer changes in Pakistan's squad for World Cup Misbah-ul-Haq advises minimal squad changes after Asia Cup for 2023 World Cup....

