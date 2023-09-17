American Coleman, Jamaican and Jackson triumph at Diamond League final

Coleman and Jackson won 100-meter events at the Diamond League.

American Christian Coleman and Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson both claimed victory in the men’s and women’s 100-meter events, respectively, at the Diamond League final in Eugene, Oregon, showcasing impressive athleticism.

For Coleman, this win marked a significant turnaround from his previous performance at the World Championships in Budapest, where he didn’t make it to the podium. Coleman had a lightning-fast start in Eugene, clocking an impressive time of 9.83 seconds, leaving world champion Noah Lyles behind in second place with a time of 9.85 seconds. Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala also finished third with the same time. Coleman’s victory signaled his readiness for upcoming competitions, with his focus on the 2024 Paris Games.

Lyles, who had achieved a historic feat by winning gold in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100 relay at the World Championships, gracefully accepted his second-place finish and was content to perform in front of the enthusiastic crowd.

On the women’s side, Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson, who had finished second to American Sha’Carri Richardson at the World Championships in Budapest, demonstrated her prowess in the 100 meters.

Jackson surged ahead in the final stretch and crossed the finish line in an impressive 10.70 seconds. Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou finished closely behind in 10.75 seconds, while Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah, the back-to-back Olympic champion, secured third place with a time of 10.79 seconds.

Unfortunately, Richardson faced challenges with her start and finished just outside the podium with a time of 10.80 seconds.

One of the evening’s highlights was the thrilling 400-meter hurdles race. American Rai Benjamin delivered a spectacular performance, defeating world and Olympic champion Karsten Warholm.

Benjamin, who had won bronze in Budapest, set a Diamond League record with a time of 46.39 seconds, making it the fastest time of the year and the fourth-fastest in history.

Warholm, the strong favorite, had to settle for second place with a time of 46.53 seconds, while Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands secured third place in 47.31 seconds.

In addition to these outstanding performances, Kenyan Faith Kipyegon continued her dominance in the women’s 1,500-meter event, securing a commanding victory in 3:50.72.

The women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase witnessed a repeat of the Budapest podium as Winfred Yavi of Bahrain clocked the second-fastest time ever at 8:50.66.

Grenadian Kirani James claimed the men’s 400-meter title, finishing in 44.30 seconds, while American Quincy Hall secured the second spot in 44.44 seconds.

