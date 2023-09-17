Amir and Wasim wreak havoc, lead Tallawahs to 59-run win

Amir and Wasim starred for Jamaica Tallawahs in a 59-run CPL T20 win.

Amir took 4 wickets for 19 runs, and Wasim took 3 wickets for 25 runs.

Their next match against St Lucia Kings is a must-win for playoffs.

In a crucial match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20, the Pakistani pair of Mohammad Amir and Imam Wasim continued their outstanding performance, leading Jamaica Tallawahs to a 59-run victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday.

Amir and Wasim were the heroes with their impressive bowling figures of 4-19 and 3-25, respectively.

Wasim made the breakthrough for Tallawahs by dismissing Kitts’ captain Evin Lewis for just two runs in the second over.

Shortly after, Amir removed the dangerous Andre Fletcher, known for his hard-hitting, for just 11 runs on the last ball of the third over.

Despite some resistance from Yannic Cariah, who scored a valiant 65 off 40 balls, Kitts kept losing wickets. Cariah looked like he might take his team to victory, but with no support from the other end, he eventually fell to Amir in the 18th over.

Amir, 31, is now the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 wickets in seven innings and boasts the best economy rate (6.83) among the top 10 bowlers.

Meanwhile, Imad has taken 11 wickets in eight innings and is among the top three wicket-takers in the league.

This win was crucial for Tallawahs to keep their playoff hopes alive, as they now have seven points and a positive net run rate (NRR) of 0.104. Their next match against St Lucia Kings on Sunday is also a must-win, as a victory would secure their spot in the playoffs.

