Amir joins Derbyshire for 2024 season

Former fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is eagerly anticipating his association with Derbyshire in 2024.

He aims to replicate the success he and coach Mickey Arthur enjoyed while representing Pakistan on the international stage.

Amir, with over 250 international wickets to his name, played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s 2017 ICC Champions Trophy triumph, where he delivered a memorable performance in the final against India, taking 3-16.

Before heading to the Caribbean Premier League, Amir had the opportunity to meet his new teammates and coaches at The Incora County Ground. During an interview with Derbyshire’s media, he shared his thoughts on the upcoming 2024 season with the county.

Amir expressed his appreciation for Derby as a pleasant place and mentioned his excitement about reuniting with Mickey Arthur, who coached him during his time with the Pakistan national team. He expressed his commitment to performing well for Derbyshire.

Advertisement

Having previously played county cricket for Essex, where he won the County Championship and T20 Blast titles in 2019, and for Gloucestershire in 2022, as well as participating in several series in England with Pakistan, Amir is familiar with the playing conditions in England. He emphasized the importance of the county cricket system in developing players for international competition.

In the exclusive interview, Amir discussed his aspirations for his tenure with Derbyshire, his eagerness to work with Mickey Arthur once again, and what fans of Derbyshire can anticipate from him in 2024.

Amir expressed his admiration for Mickey Arthur as one of the best coaches he has worked with, praising his unwavering belief in players and the confidence he instills in them. He emphasized the significance of having a positive dressing room environment, where players can focus on performing for the team. Amir also highlighted the valuable lessons and discipline that players can gain from participating in county cricket.

He concluded by expressing his love for playing county cricket and mentioned a conversation with fellow cricketer Haider Ali, who had spoken about the learning experiences and positive influences gained from county cricket. Amir is set to acquire UK citizenship next year due to his marriage to British national Narjis Khan.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world