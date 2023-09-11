Amy Jones joins Perth Scorchers, completing international lineup

Amy Jones has joined the Perth Scorchers.

Lizelle Lee has returned to the Hobart Hurricanes.

Jones has scored 938 runs overall in the WBBL.

Amy Jones, an English wicketkeeper-batswoman, has joined the Perth Scorchers, completing their international lineup for the WBBL. Lizelle Lee’s return to the Hobart Hurricanes has also been confirmed.

Both players choose the direct nomination option, which disqualified them from last week’s draft and carries a lower maximum cost.

For the WBBL, Lee, a former South African batter who currently plays domestic cricket for Tasmania, is still considered an international player. Despite not reaching fifty, she ran 296 times for the Hurricanes in the previous season.

“On the field, I probably would’ve liked to be a little more consistent across my performances last year, but it was fantastic to be part of a group that got the Hurricanes back into [finals],” she said.

Hurricanes head coach Jude Coleman said: “She was already a very naturally talented player when she came to us, but it’s been fantastic to have watched her continue to work on her craft and go from strength to strength across all facets of her game over the past 12 months.

“We’ve obviously got a bit of a strategy in our recruitment process where we see the benefit of having a core of similar players across both our Hurricanes and Tigers programs in terms of the development and support this allows us to give our playing group

“We are grateful to Lizzie that after her first year in purple last season, she knew that this is a team she wanted to play for again, and was prepared to put her trust in us throughout this new period of recruitment for WBBL overseas players.”

Jones, meanwhile, previously spent two seasons with the Scorchers and also spent time with the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. She has scored 938 runs overall in the WBBL at an average of 23.45 and a strike rate of 109.70.

“Amy brings versatility and international experience to our playing group and will be a key member of our middle-order,” Scorchers head coach Becky Grundy said. “She is also a great leader around the group and formed excellent relationships in her previous stint with the Scorchers.”

Jones joins England teammates Danni Wyatt and Sophie Devine at Scorchers. Marizanne Kapp was selected by Sydney Thunder with the first pick in the draft, therefore the team decided to keep Devine instead of selecting her.

In addition to having faith in their local list to share the bowling load with Devine, the Scorchers had set out to fill their batting lineup with international acquisitions.

Since the draft, Mignon du Preez and Sophia Dunkley of the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars, respectively, have also been officially announced as straight signings. Suzie Bates and Tammy Beaumont both chose this path, and it is anticipated that they will sign with the Melbourne Renegades and Sixers, respectively.

