Ancelotti confident Bellingham can handle Real’s high expectations

Jude Bellingham has made an impressive start to his Real Madrid career.

Carlo Ancelotti is confident that Bellingham can handle the club’s high expectations.

Real Sociedad will visit Real Madrid on Sunday.

After Jude Bellingham’s impressive start to life in the Spanish capital, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti expressed his confidence that the English midfielder can handle the club’s extremely high expectations.

The 20-year-old Bellingham left Borussia Dortmund to join Real in June for 103 million euros ($109.75 million). He claimed at the time that his choice to join the 14-time European winners was motivated by a desire to contribute to their illustrious soccer tradition.

He currently leads La Liga in goals scored with five, helping Real lead the rankings after winning all four league games thus far. On Tuesday, he also played a key role in England’s 3-1 friendly victory over Scotland.

“He’s playing in an important league and at an important club. He’s doing very well and I’m not surprised,” Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday. “Good players with personality suffer a bit less than the others.

“A player with personality above all, more than quality, means that an important shirt like Real Madrid’s doesn’t weigh so much.”

Bellingham’s performances have been consistent, and Ancelotti feels that despite the heightened attention, he will remain grounded.

“He’s a player who’s very focused, very serious, very professional,” he said. “He’s not someone who could lose his head if someone speaks well of him.

“He shows consistency and he has great physical strength. I don’t know how many goals he can score, but he has to maintain this consistency because he helps us a lot in our attacking play.”

The 10th-placed Real Sociedad will visit Real on Sunday.

