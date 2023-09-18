Archer named as reserve for England World Cup squad

Jofra Archer to join England squad for World Cup as reserve player.

Joe Root included in squad for first ODI against Ireland.

Jason Roy misses out on World Cup squad.

Advertisement

Jofra Archer, despite being sidelined due to an ongoing elbow injury, is set to join the England squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India as a reserve player, focusing on his rehabilitation alongside the team. This decision was confirmed by England’s national selector, Luke Wright, on Monday.

In a recent development, Joe Root has expressed his eagerness to participate in the first ODI against Ireland at Headingley, and as a result, he has been included in the squad for the match.

The final World Cup squad announced on Sunday included Harry Brook, but Jason Roy missed out on selection. Roy’s exclusion was influenced by his recent back spasms, which prevented his participation in the series against New Zealand.

Wright emphasized that the decision regarding Roy was not taken lightly and that unforeseen circumstances and injuries are part of the harsh reality in sports. Initially, Roy was slated to open alongside Jonny Bairstow in the World Cup, but adjustments had to be made.

This setback represents the second consecutive year of disappointment for Roy leading up to a major tournament. Last year, he was dropped from the T20I squad due to a poor run of form, and England went on to win the World Cup in Australia.

Squad:

Advertisement

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world