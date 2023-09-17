Arsenal boss Arteta upbeat ahead of Everton clash

Advertisement Arteta, former Everton player, values his connection.

Despite poor records at Goodison Park, he’s excited for the match.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eagerly anticipating his team's upcoming Premier League match against Everton, scheduled for today (Sunday). Arteta has a special connection to Everton, having played 162 senior matches for the club from 2005 to 2011.

“I’m really excited about it obviously. First, Everton is the only one that we have in mind. Obviously our record speaks for itself. In the last six years we haven’t won there, so we’re going to have to earn it and we know that we’re going to have to be at our best to beat them there and it’s something that we haven’t managed to do, so that’s where we’re going to start,” he said.

“Obviously I have a big emotional attachment to that football club, the way they treated me and the years that I spent there. The incredible memories that I have, so always grateful. It was a big, big part of my playing career, and now as a coach I have to play against them and obviously I want to beat them,” he added.

“Sometimes you cannot avoid a battle. There are certain times where you have to do this and their style of play is very clear. They are simply good at that. We have a very different style. When you are trying to impose your way of playing and the tactics, it’s about making sure that your opponent’s strengths are completely hiding and yours are coming out every single time to fulfil the potential of your plays. That’s what I think both managers and both teams will try to do on Sunday,” he concluded.

