Ashton Turner leads Australia A to victory in one-day series opener

Gurinder Sandhu took 5 wickets for 9 runs.

Australia A openers Caleb Jewell and Ben McDermott put on 41 41-run partnership.

Ashton Turner and Will Sutherland put on an unbeaten 65-run partnership.

Inexperienced captain Ashton Turner played a crucial role in leading Australia A to victory in the first one-day match in Mackay, following Gurinder Sandhu’s outstanding performance with a five-wicket haul that dismantled New Zealand A.

Sandhu’s remarkable spell began with a potential hat-trick after he dismissed Dean Foxcroft and Tom Bruce in his first over. He continued to shine throughout the innings, eventually finishing with figures of 5 for 9 after removing the top-scorer, Nick Kelly.

New Zealand A, who had previously won the four-day series 2-0, could only muster a total of 169 runs after being asked to bat in conditions that favored the fast bowlers but posed challenges for the Australia A top order.

Despite a promising start from Caleb Jewell and Ben McDermott, Michael Rae struck with three quick wickets. When Matt Renshaw saw a delivery roll onto his leg stump, the home side was struggling at 68 for 4.

However, Turner, who had recently been part of the Australia T20I squad in South Africa, provided stability to the innings, while Ollie Davies briefly counterattacked before getting caught at mid-off.

Australia A’s captain, Will Sutherland, who was playing as a batter only due to a stress fracture he suffered late last season, joined Turner in an unbroken partnership of 65 runs, securing victory with Turner reaching a fifty from 57 balls.

Sandhu had earlier made a significant impact by dismissing most of New Zealand A’s top order. Foxcroft was caught at point, Bruce was caught behind, Leo Carter was taken at first slip, and Josh Clarkson was trapped in front. Sandhu’s fifth wicket came during his second spell when Kelly, who had attempted to rebuild the innings with a half-century, was caught cleanly by Josh Philippe.

