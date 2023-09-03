Asia Cup 2023: ACC mulls relocating Colombo matches due to rain

The ACC is considering moving Asia Cup matches from Colombo due to rain.

The matches may be moved to either Dambulla or Pallekele.

The decision is expected to be made within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has called a crucial meeting to discuss the persistent rainy weather in Sri Lanka, as reported by the Indian Express on Sunday.

The cricketing authority is expected to make a decision within the next 24 to 48 hours regarding the relocation of Asia Cup 2023 matches from Colombo due to inclement weather and rain.

According to the report, the matches may be moved to either Dambulla or Pallekele.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not issued any statement regarding this news as of now.

According to the weather forecast, Colombo is expected to experience thundery showers for the next 15 days. This is concerning as the Asia Cup Super Four matches, including the event’s final, are scheduled to take place there.

Considering the weather forecast and the potential for rain disruptions during matches, the ACC will now evaluate its available options.

It’s important to highlight that the ACC has faced significant criticism for scheduling matches in Sri Lanka during a known rainy period.

On Saturday, the highly anticipated Asian event between India and Pakistan was marred by rain. Persistent rainfall prevented the Green Shirts from getting an opportunity to bat as they sought to chase down India’s target of 267 runs in Kandy.

Schedule of remaining matches in Colombo

Super 4s

Sept 9 – B1 vs B2 at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 – A1 vs A2 at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 – A2 vs B1 at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 – A1 vs B1 at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 – A2 vs B2 at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 – Final at 2:30 pm (PST)

