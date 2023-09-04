Asia Cup 2023 Afghanistan vs Srilanka Schedule & Squad today, Date

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will face off in a must-win Asia Cup match on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka are the favorites, but Afghanistan will be hoping to upset the applecart.

The winner of the match will take a big step towards qualifying for the Super 4 stage.

Advertisement

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will face off in the 6th match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sri Lanka are coming into the match on the back of a win against Bangladesh, while Afghanistan lost their first match against the same opponent. Sri Lanka are currently top of Group B with a net run rate of +0.951, while Afghanistan are at the bottom with a net run rate of -1.780.

Afghanistan need to win the match by a huge margin to qualify for the Super 4 stage. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be looking to secure their second win in the tournament.

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM PST.

Here is a news story that you can write based on the text:

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka to face off in must-win Asia Cup match

Advertisement

The two teams will be looking to secure their second win in the tournament and book their place in the Super 4 stage.

Sri Lanka are the favorites going into the match, but Afghanistan will be hoping to upset the applecart and get their campaign back on track.

The match is expected to be a close one, and it could go either way.

The winner of the match will take a big step towards qualifying for the Super 4 stage.

Also Read India thrash Nepal to reach Super 4 of Asia Cup India defeated Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-shortened match. Rohit Sharma...