Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs India Live | Super 4 | Match 12

India has already secured a spot in the Asia Cup 2023 Final, so they will be looking to evaluate their bench strength in this match.

India may rest Jasprit Bumrah and give opportunities to Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohd Shami.

Bangladesh will be eager to finish their campaign with at least two points in their tally.

In preparation for the Asia Cup 2023 Final, Team India, under the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma, is set to evaluate their bench strength in a relatively inconsequential Super 4 clash against Bangladesh on Friday, September 15, in Colombo.

With their spot in the final already secured, the Indian team management is contemplating giving opportunities to their peripheral players, considering the possibility of including Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohd Shami while resting Jasprit Bumrah, who has recently made a comeback from an extended injury break.

As for Bangladesh and their captain Shakib Al Hasan, this match holds significance in terms of pride, and they will be eager to finish their campaign with at least two points in their tally. Overall, an intriguing battle is on the horizon for cricket enthusiasts as these two teams prepare to lock horns.