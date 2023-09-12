Asia Cup 2023: Gambhir questions Kohli’s PoM award

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 runs to help India post a dominant total of 356 runs.

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 runs to help India post a dominant total of 356 runs against Pakistan. He also became the fastest cricketer to reach 13,000 runs in ODIs and equaled Hashim Amla’s record for the most consecutive ODI centuries at a single venue.

Kuldeep Yadav took 5 wickets for 24 runs to restrict Pakistan to 128 runs. His performance was the turning point of the match.

The decision to award Virat Kohli the Player of the Match title was controversial, with some people believing that Kuldeep Yadav deserved the award.

Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian cricketer, said that Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer of the match. He said that Yadav’s 5-wicket haul in just 8 overs was a game-changing moment.

“Can’t look beyond Kuldeep Yadav,” declared Gautam Gambhir, emphasising the spinner’s crucial role in India’s victory.

“For me, it’s Kuldeep Yadav. Can’t look beyond him. I know Virat got a hundred KL (Rahul) got a hundred. Rohit (Sharma), Shubman Gill got fifties but on a wicket like this where it was seaming swinging, if someone get five wickets in 8 overs, especially against Pakistan batters, who play spin really well, is a game-changing moment,” Gambhir said

“I can understand if it was Australia, South Africa or New Zealand because they don’t play spin that well. This just shows the quality of the bowler. He beat batters in the air and he beat batters off the wicket as well. Going into the World Cup, that is great for Indian cricket because now you have two attacking pacers upfront and Kuldeep. Three bowlers who can take wickets at any stage of the game,” Gambhir added.

