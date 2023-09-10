Asia Cup 2023: India to resume innings tomorrow after rain delay

India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs before rain halted play.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored 56 and 58 runs respectively.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were building a strong partnership before the rain interruption.

Heavy rain temporarily halted the India-Pakistan Super Four match in the Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. India had scored 147/2 in 24.1 overs before the interruption, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill contributing 56 and 58 runs respectively.

Persistent rain had caused the league stage match between the two teams on September 2 to end without a result. To avoid a similar situation, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) added a reserve day for Sunday’s match, given the heavy rain forecast.

According to the revised playing conditions, if Sunday’s play is further disrupted by inclement weather, the game will resume from the point of interruption without any overs lost. A minimum of 20 overs in both innings is required to achieve a result.

Prior to the rain delay, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill displayed an impressive show of stroke play, forming a 121-run opening partnership. Sharma set the tone by hitting a six off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling in the opening over.

Despite the pitch offering little movement, Sharma and Gill exhibited positive footwork and aggressive strokeplay. Gill, in particular, punished the Pakistan bowlers with a series of boundaries.

Naseem Shah maintained a tight line and length, but Gill continued to find the boundaries. Gill also had a stroke of luck when an outside edge off Naseem narrowly avoided fielders at slips and went for a boundary.

Gill’s performance was a stark contrast to his struggles against the same bowling lineup just a week earlier, as he capitalized on short deliveries from Faheem Ashraf and Haris Rauf to reach his fifty in just 37 balls.

Sharma, after a brief slowdown, resumed his aggressive play, and his partnership with Gill added significant pressure on Pakistan. Sharma reached his fifty in style, hitting two sixes and a boundary in an over bowled by Shadab Khan.

However, Shadab Khan made a comeback in the 17th over, inducing Sharma to attempt a lofted shot over the off-side. Sharma was caught by a fielder at long-off while attempting the shot. Gill followed suit, chipping a slower delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi to cover.

K.L. Rahul, playing his first competitive game since May 1 due to a right thigh injury, showcased excellent timing with boundaries off Afridi and Haris Rauf. He and Virat Kohli were building a strong partnership before the rain interruption.