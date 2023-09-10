Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Live | Super 4 | Match 9

In a highly anticipated showdown, Pakistan is set to clash with their arch-rivals, India, in a thrilling Super 4 Asia Cup encounter at the prestigious R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The cricketing world eagerly awaits this monumental battle.

The group stage encounter between these two cricketing giants was marred by unfortunate rain, with only the first innings being completed. In that truncated contest, Pakistan managed to bowl out India for a total of 266 runs, setting up a tantalizing finish had the weather not intervened.

As fate would have it, the threat of rain looms once again over this crucial Super 4 matchup. Recognizing the significance of this fixture and the unpredictable weather conditions, the Asian Cricket Council has wisely scheduled a reserve day for Monday. This precautionary measure ensures that the contest can resume should rain play spoilsport.

Cricket enthusiasts around the world are on the edge of their seats, hoping to witness an epic battle between these cricketing powerhouses. The rivalry between India and Pakistan is legendary and never fails to deliver intense, nail-biting moments on the field.

Both teams boast a wealth of talent, with skilled batsmen and potent bowlers ready to leave their mark on this prestigious tournament. The prospect of witnessing stars like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, and Shaheen Afridi in action adds to the excitement surrounding this clash.

Cricket fans and experts alike are gearing up for a potentially thrilling encounter, praying that the rain gods will show mercy and allow the game to unfold in all its glory. The eyes of the cricketing world are firmly fixed on the R Premadasa Stadium, eagerly awaiting a spectacle that could define the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.