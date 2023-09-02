Asia Cup 2023: India won the toss and elected to bat first

India won the toss and decided to bowl first in the high-octane match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Green made no changes to their playing XI since their match against Nepal in the tournament opener in Multan.

Whereas, this will be Blue Shirts’ opening match in the event.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

