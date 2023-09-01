Asia Cup 2023: Kohli hails Pakistan’s bowlers, says India must be at their best to face them

Virat Kohli has urged the Indian team to play their “absolute best”.

He believes that Pakistan has a strong bowling attack.

Kohli also said that he loves playing ODI cricket.

Advertisement

Indian teammate and ace batsman Virat Kohli has urged them to play their “absolute best” against Pakistan’s potent bowling attack.

The Indian batter stated that playing against Pakistan is always a fascinating task in an interview that was made available by the official Asia Cup broadcasters prior to the highly anticipated India Pakistan clash.

“It’s an exciting challenge every time you play against Pakistan because they’ve a lot of talent in their team, they are a quality team overall,” Kohli said in the interview.

The former captain of India hailed Pakistan’s bowlers for their flexibility in altering the game’s tempo at any time.

“I feel bowling is their strength, and they’ve got some really impactful bowlers who can change the pace of the game anytime, based on their skill set. So, you have to be at your absolute best to face them,” said the star Indian batter.

On September 2, Pakistan and India will compete in an Asia Cup group match. If both teams advance to the tournament’s super-four stage, they will likely face off again on September 10; if neither team advances, it will happen on September 17.

Advertisement

The South Asian rivals will also face off against one another in an ICC World Cup 2023 match on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

“I love playing ODI cricket. I think ODI cricket is one format which tests your game completely. Your technique, your composure, playing the situation. And playing differently in different phases of the game.

“I think it tests you as a batsman completely, that’s why I feel that ODI cricket has always brought the best out of me, because I like to embrace that challenge, and play according to the situation to help my team win, it provides an opportunity to test myself regularly. All aspects of my batting, and that’s why I really enjoy playing ODI cricket,” he said.

Virat added that it’s crucial to concentrate on improving constantly rather than only paying attention to particular performances.

“I only try to understand how I can better my game. Every day, every practice session, every year, every season, this is what has helped me play this well,” he said. ”If your performance is your only goal, then you can be satisfied at one point and stop working hard.”

Because he has the mentality of asking himself, “How can I make my team win from this position?” Virat said he strives for improvement every day and that performance just follows.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sri Lanka Start Asia Cup Campaign with Victory Over Bangladesh Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in their Asia Cup 2023...