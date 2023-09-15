Asia Cup 2023 Live: How to watch IND vs BAN Live Streaming?

India is set to face off against Bangladesh in the final Super 4 showdown of the tournament.

India enters the match with a strong momentum, having won their previous 2 matches.

Bangladesh is in a challenging position, having lost their previous 2 matches.

India is set to face off against Bangladesh in the final Super 4 showdown of the Asia Cup 2023. The match falls on a Friday and will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium.

India enters this crucial encounter with a strong momentum, having clinched back-to-back victories against arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka. These wins have solidified their spot in the tournament final, showcasing their exceptional form.

In contrast, Bangladesh finds themselves in a challenging position as they head into the match following two successive defeats. Unfortunately, these losses have dashed their hopes of reaching the Asia Cup final.

While the Indian team has already secured their place in the final, they will use this opportunity to assess and test their bench strength. It’s a chance for the less experienced players to prove their mettle on the international stage.

For Bangladesh, this match holds significance as they play not only for pride but also to boost their confidence ahead of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It’s an opportunity for them to regroup, make necessary adjustments, and build the necessary momentum for future competitions.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has signed a deal with Ten Sports.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

India vs Bangladesh Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports

