Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch “India” vs. “Nepal” Live | Match 5

India is set to compete against Nepal in a crucial match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium as part of the Asia Cup 2023.

However, there is an 80 percent chance of rain, which might lead to the game being canceled. Nepal, making its international debut against India, is eager to bounce back after a loss to Pakistan, placing them at the bottom of the Asia Cup 2023 Points Table.

If today’s match is washed out, both India and Nepal will advance to the Super 4 stage, with India securing the second spot in the group.

Cricket fans across the world are eagerly awaiting the match, with thousands attending the game in the stadium and millions more watching it on television channels and live streaming apps.

For those in Pakistan, PTV Sports and TEN Sports will broadcast the event, with live streaming available on the Tamasha mobile application. Indian viewers can catch the match on Star Sports, with live stream coverage on Disney+Hotstar.

Viewers in Bangladesh can tune in to Gazi TV for live coverage. In the UK, TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and provide a live stream service through its app. Australian viewers can watch Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh on Fox Sports, with live streaming available on the FOXTel app.

