Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live | Match 11

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first in a crucial Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Both teams made changes to their lineups, with Pakistan bringing in Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique to replace Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, made Pramodh Madushan the replacement for Kasun Rajitha, and Kusal Janith took the place of Dimuth Karunaratne.

Pakistan is facing some concerns in their bowling department as pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are doubtful due to injuries.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live broadcasting and streaming

This is the only match that is watched by the entire world. Here are the details for the live broadcasting and streaming;

Pakistan

The match will be live broadcasted on PTV Sports and Ten Sports, while viewers can watch the live on their mobile devices on the Tamasha app.

India

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels in India. It can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Bangladesh

The match between IND vs PAK will be broadcast on Gazi TV in Bangladesh. You can watch the live streaming on Rabbithole and the Toffee app and websites.

United Kingdom

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the battle live on TNT Sport 1 and follow the live stream on the TNT Sports app.

Australia

Fox Sports will broadcast the game in Australia, with live streaming available on the Foxtel and Kayo apps.

Afghanistan

The India-Pakistan clash will be broadcast live on Ariana TV in Afghanistan.

