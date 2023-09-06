Asia Cup 2023: Naseem makes history, achieves unique feat against Bangladesh

Naseem Shah became the first Pakistani bowler to take a wicket in each of his first 13 ODIs.

Pakistani fast-bowling sensation Naseem Shah achieved a remarkable feat during the first Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Naseem, at the age of 20, gave Pakistan an excellent start by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had scored a crucial century in the previous match against Afghanistan, with his very first delivery of the innings. In doing so, he made history.

The 20-year-old became the first Pakistani bowler to take a wicket in each of his first 13 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Additionally, he now holds the record for the most wickets (32) by a Pakistani bowler in his first 13 ODIs, surpassing Abdul Qadir’s previous record of 27 wickets.

Earlier in the day, Naseem briefly left the field after slipping near the boundary while attempting to prevent a boundary during the seventh over of Bangladesh’s innings. He appeared to have strained his right shoulder during the incident but returned to the field after six overs on the sidelines.

In the first innings, Pakistan’s bowlers continued their impressive performance, dismissing Bangladesh for a total of 193 runs.

From the outset, the home team had the upper hand, taking their first wicket in the seventh ball of the match. The wickets continued to tumble for Bangladesh, and they were at 47/4 in just 9.1 overs.

However, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakil Al Hasan, both experienced players, built a crucial 100-run partnership and helped their team reach a respectable total. Hasan was eventually dismissed by Faheem Ashraf after scoring 53 runs, while Rahim fell to Haris Rauf for 64.

Right after Rahim’s dismissal, Rauf took the wicket of Taskin Ahmed on the very next ball.

Naseem was responsible for taking the last two wickets for Pakistan.

In the morning, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat. Both teams made one change in their lineup for this crucial match: Pakistan replaced Mohammad Nawaz with Faheem Ashraf, while Litton Das came in to replace the injured Najmul Hossain Shanto for Bangladesh.

Pakistan and India advanced from Group A, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka secured their spots in the Asia Cup Super 4 from Group B.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

