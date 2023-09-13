Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah ruled out for remaining matches

Naseem out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury.

Zaman Khan in for Naseem.

Pak not risking main bowlers for WC.

Pakistan’s fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the remaining Asia Cup matches due to a right shoulder injury. He has been advised by the medical panel to rest before the World Cup.

Uncapped pacer Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem in the squad. He reached Colombo earlier today and joined the team.

Another Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf has a side strain but is recovering well. He is expected to be fit for the remaining matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called up Zaman and Shahnawaz Dahani as backups for Naseem and Haris. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure ahead of the World Cup.

“Pakistan have called up Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups,” the PCB said in a brief statement.

“The two have been called up after Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles in the match against India.

“This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month.

Pakistan is not willing to risk their main fast bowlers ahead of the World Cup in October. They have a must-win match against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours, with the winner qualifying for the final against India. However, there is a high chance of rain on the day of the match, which could affect the outcome.

If the match is washed out, both teams will get one point, but Sri Lanka will qualify for the final due to their better net run rate. Pakistan’s net run rate has taken a hit after their heavy defeat against India, while Sri Lanka have a better NRR.

India have already qualified for the final, so rain will not affect their position. Bangladesh are already out of contention.

Asia Cup schedule of remaining matches

Sept 14 – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 – Bangladesh vs India Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 – Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

