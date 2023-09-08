Asia Cup 2023: Pak-Ind clash to have reserve day

There will be a reserve day for the Pakistan vs. India match.

The ACC made the decision in response to the PCB’s concerns.

The Weather Channel predicts daily thunderstorms in Colombo.

There will be a reserve day for the Pakistan vs. India match on September 10 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), in response to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) concerns regarding the event’s schedule in light of the significant rains in Colombo, reportedly decided to incorporate a reserve day.

The Pakistan-India game will resume where it left off on September 11 if it is not finished on September 10.

The final matches of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, but it is anticipated that inclement weather will interfere with the games.

The Weather Channel predicts daily thunderstorms in Colombo till September 17.

