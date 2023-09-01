Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs IND Schedule & Squad today, 2nd Sept 2023

Fans eagerly await the impact of squad changes.

In a shocking turn of events leading up to the highly anticipated Asia Cup, both Pakistan and India have made unexpected changes to their squads, leaving cricket fans around the world buzzing with speculation and excitement.

Pakistan’s Squad Changes:

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, revealed several notable alterations to the original squad. The most surprising move was the omission of seasoned opener Fakhar Zaman, who had been a consistent performer for the team. In his place, the talented Salman Ali Agha has been called up, earning his maiden call-up to the senior squad. Additionally, Shadab Khan, who was initially left out due to injury concerns, has been included, boosting the team’s spin department.

Another noteworthy change is the inclusion of young pace sensation Naseem Shah, who has been in impressive form recently, and will undoubtedly add firepower to Pakistan’s fast bowling arsenal. Tayyab Tahir, a promising young all-rounder, has been named as the travelling reserve, showing Pakistan’s commitment to nurturing young talent.

India’s Squad Changes:

On the other side of the border, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma dropped a bombshell by appointing Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain of the squad. This surprising decision comes as a change from the norm, as Pandya is primarily known for his all-round abilities and aggressive batting rather than leadership experience. However, this move could signal a new era of leadership grooming for the Indian cricket team.

In terms of playing personnel, young sensation Shubman Gill has been included in the squad, giving India additional batting depth. The versatile Tilak Varma has also been handed a call-up, highlighting India’s emphasis on nurturing young talent. The experienced Sanju Samson will serve as the travelling reserve, adding depth to the wicketkeeping department.

Both teams are gearing up for what promises to be a fiercely competitive Asia Cup, and these surprise squad changes have added an extra layer of intrigue to the tournament. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how these adjustments impact the teams’ performance as they vie for regional cricket supremacy in the upcoming tournament.

