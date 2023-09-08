Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan in pole position to reach final as rain looms large

The Super 4 matches in the Asia Cup 2023 are facing uncertainty due to rain.

Pakistan is in pole position to reach the final.

Sri Lanka and India will have to rely on a coin toss.

The Super 4 matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 are facing uncertainty due to unfavorable weather conditions and the forecast predicting rain for the next 15 days in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Adding to this uncertainty, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to keep all the matches in Colombo, despite being aware of the potential weather disruptions.

Taking this into consideration, if the remaining Super 4 matches are rained out, Pakistan, which secured a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday, will automatically qualify for the final with four points.

In the event of matches being washed out, Sri Lanka and India will both have three points each, and their Net Run Rates will be the same. Consequently, a coin toss will be used to determine which team advances to the final.

As for Bangladesh, they will only have two points since they have already lost one game in the Super Four. Therefore, if matches are washed out, they will not be in contention for the final.

In the unfortunate scenario that the final on September 17 is also disrupted by rain, the trophy will be shared among the participating teams.

