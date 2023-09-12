Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to call in back-up bowlers after Rauf, Naseem injuries

Pakistan is considering backup players due to injuries to Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

In order to cover for pace duo Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, who suffered injuries during Pakistan’s Super Four stage loss to India, Pakistan is planning to bring in back-up players.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced in a statement that Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan will join the team in Sri Lanka but that no decision had been made on Rauf and Naseem.

“This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and wellbeing of the players ahead of the ICC World Cup next month and the two will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel,” the PCB said.

In a Super Four game that was contested over two days despite heavy rain, Pakistan was severely defeated by their arch-rivals.

Rauf bowled five over on Sunday before complaining of pain in his right side and sitting out the action on the reserve day.

In the 49th over of India’s batting on Monday, Naseem had to leave the field due to a shoulder injury.

On Sunday, India amassed 356-2 before bowling Pakistan out for 128 in 32 overs to cruise to a 228-run victory.

Rauf and Naseem did not bat and will most likely miss Thursday’s Super Four game against Sri Lanka. Should Pakistan advance, their attendance in the Sept. 17 final is also in doubt.

