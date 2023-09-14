Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live | Super 4 | Match 11

Advertisement

Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, won the toss and chose to bat in a crucial Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka on a Thursday. Both teams made changes to their lineups, with Pakistan bringing in Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique to replace Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, made Pramodh Madushan the replacement for Kasun Rajitha, and Kusal Janith took the place of Dimuth Karunaratne.

Pakistan is facing some concerns in their bowling department as pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are doubtful due to injuries. As a result, they have included Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan, a 22-year-old fast bowler capable of reaching speeds of 150 kmph, as backups for the rest of the Asia Cup.

In their previous encounter, Pakistan had won by seven wickets, making them the favorites in this match as well. Our experienced cricket writer is currently in Pallekele to provide coverage of the Asia Cup. You can follow the Asia Cup action through Venkata’s observations and words by clicking here.