Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka matchday weather update

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off on Sept 14.

This will be a must-win match for both teams.

India have qualified for the Asia Cup final.

Advertisement

On Thursday in Colombo, Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup 2023 encounter that must be won.

The victor of the pivotal Super 4 match will advance to the competition’s final, where they will take versus India on September 17.

However, rain is probably going to ruin the Pakistan-Sri Lanka game and the other matches in the tournament.

On September 14, there is an 86 percent chance of rain in Colombo, which would have an impact on the Pakistan-Sri Lanka game.

It should be mentioned that the group stage match between Pakistan and India was postponed. The Super 4 match between the bitter rivals was also significantly impacted by weather and ended on the reserve day as a result.

In the event that September 17 is likewise rained out for the Asia Cup 2023 championship game, the trophy will be split. The final has a reserve day as well.

Advertisement

Rain will have no impact on India’s standing because they have already qualified for the final. Bangladesh has already been eliminated from contention for the championship.

In contrast, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will each receive one point, but the Lankan Tigers will advance to the championship game thanks to a higher net run rate (NRR).

Pakistan’s NRR dropped to -1.892 following their 228-run loss to India. Sri Lanka has an NRR of -0.2 in the meantime.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: Qualification scenario for Pakistan for final India have qualified for the final. Pakistan need to win against Sri...