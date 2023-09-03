Advertisement
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistani fast bowling trio garners praise for dominating over Indian batters

  • Pakistan’s fast bowling trio received widespread praise.
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
  • Irfan Pathan praised Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling as “high-class.”
The Pakistan cricket team’s trio of fast bowlers, consisting of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah, has garnered widespread praise from both online users and experts for their outstanding performance in a match against India.

In the game, the Indian team was limited to a total of 266 runs, with Shaheen Shah Afridi making an early breakthrough by dismissing Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Shaheen also sent Virat Kohli, another crucial batsman in the Indian middle order, back to the pavilion.

What’s particularly noteworthy about Pakistan’s success against India is that all ten of India’s wickets were taken by Pakistani pacers. Afridi secured four wickets, while Rauf and Shah each dismissed three Indian batsmen, collectively conceding only 129 runs.

The impressive performance of the Pakistani pacers received accolades from both cricket experts and internet users. Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan commended Shaheen Shah Afridi’s “high-class bowling” on social media.

Similarly, well-known Indian sports journalist and commentator Harsha Bhogle emphasized that high-quality fast bowling could be observed in white-ball cricket as well.

Additionally, former West Indian cricketer Ian Bishop also praised Pakistan’s formidable pace bowling resources.

